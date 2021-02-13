 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics