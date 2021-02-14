Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Monday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
