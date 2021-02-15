 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Tuesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics