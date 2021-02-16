For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
