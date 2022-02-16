Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.