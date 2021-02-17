Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.03. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.