Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
