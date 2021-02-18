This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Light rain and freezing rain in the evening...then cloudy late. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
