Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.