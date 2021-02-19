For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a h…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's weather …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorro…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.