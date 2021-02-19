 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

