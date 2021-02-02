Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.