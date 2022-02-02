 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

