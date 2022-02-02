For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in to…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, …
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today.…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 17 degrees is today's …
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We …
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see hi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today…