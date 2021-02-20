Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
