Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

