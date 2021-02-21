 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

