This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
