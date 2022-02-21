Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.