Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.