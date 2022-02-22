Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
