Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
