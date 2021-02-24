 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics