This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 d…