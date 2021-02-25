Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.