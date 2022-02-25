This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
