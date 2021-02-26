Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.