Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

