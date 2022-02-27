Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.