Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.