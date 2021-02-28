Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clea…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roc…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's weather …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hig…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorro…