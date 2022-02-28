Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 de…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 d…