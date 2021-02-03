Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.