Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.