For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today.…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 17 degrees is today's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in toda…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today…
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We …
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forec…