This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Tod…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Ho…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees t…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Light freezing rain in the evening will become a mixture of winter precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds light …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. I…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…