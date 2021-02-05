 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

