Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

