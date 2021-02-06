Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Ho…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods o…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Light freezing rain in the evening will become a mixture of winter precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds light …
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees t…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Tem…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…