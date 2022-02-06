Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
