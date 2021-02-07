 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

