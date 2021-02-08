Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Tem…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The UV index tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The f…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…