Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.