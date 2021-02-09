Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.