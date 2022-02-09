Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Sunday, with temperatures in…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in toda…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, …