Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph.