Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
