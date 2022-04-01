Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drast…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds t…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. Th…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thur…