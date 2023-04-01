The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
