Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.