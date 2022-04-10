Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

