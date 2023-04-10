Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
