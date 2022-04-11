Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
