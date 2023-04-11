It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
