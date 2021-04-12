Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.