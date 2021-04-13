Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. T…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of sho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…