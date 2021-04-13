Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.