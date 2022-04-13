The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloud…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Mond…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tod…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mp…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks wi…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The fore…