Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
